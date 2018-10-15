Truck tips over, rolls down embankment while trying to navigate tight corner

(WHDH) — A truck that was too big to navigate a highway in California tipped and fell over an embankment last week.

Caltrans District 1 shared a video of the frightening incident on Facebook with a warning that said Highway 175 is unsafe for vehicles over 39 feet in length.

The truck also tried to pass through a one-lane section of highway where a retaining wall was being built, according to the post.

Caltrans said long vehicles sometimes get stuck trying to drive through, “but others end up going over the embankment.”

The driver was not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)