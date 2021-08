BOSTON (WHDH) - A CVS truck struck a utility pole in Jamaica Plain Monday.

The power lines wrapped around the truck that was parked on Chestnut Avenue.

No injuries were reported and Eversource is responding to fix the pole and restore power to any affected homes and businesses.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

