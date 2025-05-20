WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck became wedged under a bridge in Worcester Tuesday morning, police said.

The vehicle got stuck under the Webster Street bridge, near Fremont Street, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to remove the truck. The road has since been cleared.

Police said they cited the driver for failing to obey road signs.

