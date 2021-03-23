Truck’s roof partially torn off after getting stuck under Boston bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - The roof of a tractor-trailer was partially torn off after it got stuck under a bridge in East Boston on Tuesday.

Crews responding to the area of Saratoga Street near Route 1A around 12:30 p.m. found a truck that had struck an overpass.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a gaping hole in the truck’s roof.

MassDOT officials were called in to evaluate the structure.

The damaged truck was eventually hauled away.

