BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck’s roof was partially torn off after the vehicle struck a footbridge on Storrow Drive on Thursday.

The damaged truck got “storrowed” after the driver tried to pass under the Fairfield Street footbridge.

Police could be seen talking with the driver and re-routing traffic at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)