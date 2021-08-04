BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck’s roof was completely sheered off after it struck an overpass that runs over Storrow Drive in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a Mainland Connection moving truck stopped on the eastbound side of the roadway with its roof ripped all the way off.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly as crews work to clear the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Mainland Connection is based in Nantucket, the business’s Facebook page indicates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)