Truck’s side buckles after it gets stuck under bridge in Westboro

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The side of a truck buckled after it got stuck under a bridge in Westboro Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of East Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. found a truck stuck under a bridge and advised the public to seek an alternate route. Bridge traffic was reduced down to one lane, according to authorities.

Route 30 outbound is still restricted to one lane of travel.

Removal of the trailer is expected to take several more hours, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

Update – Route 30 outbound is still restricted to one lane of travel. Removal of the trailer is still in progress. pic.twitter.com/HFEEGttux0 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 6, 2021

