‘Truly frightening experience’: Haunted tour that can last 10 hours targets personal fears, requires great health

(WHDH) — There’s a haunted attraction that is so terrifying that all participants are warned to be prepared for a “rough, intense and truly frightening experience.”

The Mckamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee, offers haunted tours that target personal fears and last up to 10 hours but customers must be in great health to participate.

“Each guest will be mentally and physically challenged until you reach your personal breaking point,” Mckamey Manor said on its website.

One attraction called “Desolation” is described as “survival horror theatre.” At check-in, all participants are required to show a photo ID and go through a waiver process that lasts up to four hours, in addition to meeting the following seven requirements:

21 and above, or 18-20 with parents’ approval

Completed “Sports Physical” and Doctors letter stating you are physically and mentally cleared

Pass a background check provided by Mckamey Manor

Be screened via FB face time or phone

Proof of medical insurance

Sign a detailed 40-page waiver

Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show

Participants are also urged not to wear expensive clothing because actors can touch those who are on the tours.

“You will experience thrills that you have never seen before,” the website warned. “You will be tested to your very core. If things become too much, you can always quit.”

