Truly priceless: Metal detector enthusiast recovers RI man’s lost wedding band

(WHDH)– A stranger came to the aid of a 93-year-old Rhode Island man who lost an important piece of jewelry.

Nonagenarian James Crowley lost his wedding band while doing yard work and his daughter Deirdre Miguel put out a call for help.

“I put the message out there that my poor 93-year-old father lost his wedding band. Ryan replied instantly,” she said.

Ryan Ledbetter enjoys looking for lost valuables with his metal detector and quickly stepped in to put his skills to the test.

“I couldn’t deal with the feeling of him being worried sick. So I said, ‘Let me get on it and get over here,” Ledbetter said.

The Crowley family said they were truly grateful for Ledbetter’s response especially because to them, the ring is truly priceless.

“She was my wife and my best friend,” Crowley said of his late wife.

He has had that wedding band for 70 years but lost the love of his life back in 2014.

This made him determined to find the ring.

“We didn’t have any luck at first. I kind of got discouraged,” Ledbetter said.

But, then buried beneath the leaves and dirt, Crowley’s precious ring was finally found all thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

“We’re really grateful that he found it and that he stepped up just to come out and said I’ll be there in the morning and he was here,” Miguel said. There’s a lot of good in the world.”

Crowley said he will be more careful with his wedding band in the future.

