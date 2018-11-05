Trump a factor in Democratic-dominated Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — There’s no escaping the impact President Donald Trump has had on the midterm elections, even in Massachusetts where polling shows him to be deeply unpopular with the majority of the state’s voters.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez has tried to take Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to task for not being forceful enough in his criticism of the president, even though the incumbent has repeatedly rebuked White House policy and Trump personally.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a possible presidential contender in 2020, has often used her Republican challenger Geoff Diehl as a foil for Trump as she seeks re-election.

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday will also decide races for the U.S. House, the Legislature, other state and county officers and three statewide ballot initiatives, including a hospital staffing question and a first-in-the-nation referendum on transgender rights.

