BOSTON (WHDH) - The JFK and Thomas P. O’Neill Federal Buildings in Boston could soon be hitting the market.

They are among more than 400 facilities across the country the Trump administration is considering selling. Some workers are left confused.

“If you’re going to make people return to office, why would you sell their office?,” said Jen Harris, a worker at the JFK Federal Building. “It just doesn’t really make sense.”

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is leading the charge, listing nine buildings across Massachusetts from Fall River to Waltham to Fitchburg.

The GSA is deeming them “not core to government operations.”

In Washington D.C., the FBI Headquarters, and the main Department of Justice Building are also on the chopping block.

The GSA says that selling these buildings ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or under-utilized spaces, and it could potentially save over $400M in annual operating costs.

Senator Elizabeth Warren released a statement regarding the possible sale, saying, “This plan raises serious concerns. Which Trump-friendly billionaires could profit from the sale of these federal assets while working people spend more time and money to access critical services no longer in their communities? As Donald Trump and Elon Musk dismantle our government, piece by piece, and sell it for parts, it’s the seniors relying on Social Security, the veterans looking for health care, and entrepreneurs applying for small business loans that are paying the price.”

Senator Ed Markey also released a statement, saying, “Trump and DOGE want to turn the federal government into a fire sale – firing workers, shuttering critical agencies, and cutting programs that serve working people and communities across Massachusetts. Trump and DOGE want to hide behind the false excuse of waste and fraud as they cause chaos and look for ways to pay for billionaire tax breaks. I will fight their unconstitutional and illegal cuts every step of the way.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu learned of the news through a reporter.

“This is one more way in which we’ll have to deal with what comes out of the federal administration, and I’ll certainly work with my colleagues in the delegation on how to approach that particular issue,” said Wu.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)