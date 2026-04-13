BOSTON (WHDH) - The Trump administration fired two immigration judges who had dismissed cases against international students who were pro-Palestinian activists.

One of those judges oversaw the case of Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was arrested in Somerville in March of last year after her visa was revoked, sparking large protests.

These firings were just the latest in the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape immigration courts, having already dismissed dozens of judges.

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