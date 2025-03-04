BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say the Trump administration may try to sell the JFK and Thomas P. O’Neill Federal Buildings in Boston.

The U.S. General Services Administration identified hundreds of federal buildings that is says are “not central to government operations.”

The Trump administration says selling the buildings would ensure that taxpayer dollars are not being spent on vacant or under-used federal spaces.

