BOSTON (WHDH) - The White House Office of Management and Budget’s announced Friday that the Trump Administration is pausing $11 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) projects, including for the Cape Cod Bridges amid the ongoing government shutdown.

All of the projects paused are in states that did not vote for President Trump.

Governor Maura Healey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, and Congressman Bill Keating issued a joint statement Friday night, writing, “While we are aware that the White House Office of Management and Budget tweeted that the Trump Administration is pausing $11 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects, we have not received any information from the federal government regarding this action,” said Healey, Warren, Markey and Keating. “The Cape Cod Bridges are federally-owned assets that carry millions of travelers a year, and are essential for the safety of Cape Codders and visitors from across the country and the world. This project is moving forward with funding appropriated by a bipartisan Congress and lawfully awarded by the federal government. Our focus remains on rebuilding both bridges and delivering the safe, reliable transportation infrastructure that our residents, visitors and businesses deserve.”

Healey and the Congressional delegation have secured $1.72 billion in federal funding for the project, including $350 million from the USACE, according to the letter.

The Healey-Driscoll administration has now pledged double that amount, more than $700 million in state funding, to rebuild the federally owned Sagamore and Bourne bridges.

In the letter, officials said the state also previously signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Army and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to transfer the $350 million from the USACE to FHWA and move forward with rebuilding the Sagamore Bridge.





