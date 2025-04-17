BOSTON (WHDH) - This week, the Trump administration revoked disaster prevention aid granted to Massachusetts communities.

The revocation eliminates $90 million for 18 different communities, including $22 million in funding to protect South Boston’s Moakley Park against the tides of Boston Harbor.

Projects in Chelsea and Everett will also lose nearly $50 million in federal funds.

“In recent years, Massachusetts communities have been devastated by severe storms, flooding and wildfires. We rely on FEMA funding to not only rebuild but also take steps to protect against future extreme weather,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “But the Trump Administration has suddenly ripped the rug out from under cities and towns that had been promised funding to help them upgrade their roads, bridges, buildings and green spaces to mitigate risk and prevent disasters in the future. This makes our communities less safe and will increase costs for residents, municipalities and businesses.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)