President Trump’s departments of Education and Health and Human Services urged the New England Commission of Higher Education to examine whether Harvard no longer meets its standards for accreditation, now that the Trump administration has determined that the university tolerated antisemitism.

Accreditors work on behalf of the federal government to decide which colleges can accept federal financial aid. Without an accreditor’s seal of approval, Harvard could no longer accept students’ federal grants or loans. The Trump administration made a similar move against Columbia University to its accreditor.

Harvard said it strongly disagrees with the government’s findings and is committed to fighting bias as the White House presses universities to accept its demands.

The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

