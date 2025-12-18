The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is set to unveil a series of regulatory actions designed to effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors.

The sweeping proposals will include cutting off federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to children and prohibiting federal Medicaid funding from being used on such procedures. The same funding restrictions would apply to a smaller health program, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program, according to a federal notice posted Thursday morning.

The rules, which are not yet final, build on other Trump administration actions targeting transgender Americans but mark the most significant actions it has taken against gender-affirming care for children so far.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)