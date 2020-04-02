Trump again tests negative for coronavirus

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time, according to a memo from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham said, in a note given to reporters, that Trump was tested on Thursday morning and had the results 15 minutes later.

The results were revealed moments before Trump walked in for the briefing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

