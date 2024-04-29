(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met for several hours in Miami on Sunday, according to a source close to Trump.

The meeting — their first conversation since DeSantis dropped out of the GOP primary in January — was arranged through Steve Witkoff, Trump’s longtime friend and luxury real estate developer, at the request of DeSantis, according to the source. It was first reported by The Washington Post.

DeSantis was playing golf at the Shell Bay Club and agreed to have breakfast with Trump, according to a source familiar.

Witkoff is hosting a fundraiser in Miami for Trump next Sunday, according to a copy of the invite obtained by CNN.

DeSantis told donors and supporters at an appreciation retreat earlier this month that he would help fundraise for Trump, two sources familiar with the details told CNN.

Following his failed White House bid, DeSantis endorsed Trump in the Republican primary, but he has not appeared with the presumptive GOP nominee at any campaign events since.

As CNN reported in February, DeSantis has made a concerted effort to keep in touch with the people who supported his presidential campaign, including donors and leaders in the early nominating states as he eyes a 2028 bid.

“I haven’t ruled anything out,” he said in a private conversation with supporters at the time, according to multiple outlets that reviewed a leaked recording and confirmed to CNN by three individuals who listened to the call. He also said on that call he has no intention of serving as vice president.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)