Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner of next week’s election.

Trump on Sunday held a rally at Madison Square Garden where several speakers made racist and crude remarks, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.” Shortly after those remarks, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny endorsed Harris.

Trump is holding a rally in Atlanta on Monday evening while Harris is making several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Trump wraps his Atlanta rally with a call to vote

Trump concluded his rally at Georgia Tech in midtown Atlanta by urging his supporters to turn out to the polls however possible. He promised to defend the “hardworking patriots who built this country,” who he said could “save” the nation if they turned out for him at the ballot box.

“We will never give up, we will never back down, we will never surrender,” Trump said to the crowd. “November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country.”

Trump spoke for just over an hour. The raucous crowd had begun thinning out just before the former president finished his remarks.

Harris to young voters: ‘You are rightly impatient for change’

Harris urged young voters Monday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take the baton from “generations of Americans” who preserved freedom and back her over Trump.

The pitch urged young voters, many of whom were in the audience from the nearby University of Michigan, to seize the power they want and protect a series of rights. Harris specifically called out abortion rights, a key issue for younger voters.

“Generations of Americans before us fought for freedom and now the baton is in our hands,” Harris said. “The baton is in our hands.”

“I love your generation,” Harris told the young audience. “You are rightly impatient for change.”

Trump: US towns are being ‘invaded and conquered’ by ‘blood-thirsty criminals’

Trump described the U.S. as an occupied nation due to illegal immigration, claiming undocumented migrants were more invasive and dangerous than a hostile occupying military.

“I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump said. “You know, they have been invaded,” Trump said of towns across the country, “just as though a foreign enemy was invading, a military was invading, and probably just as vicious or more vicious,” the former president said.

“And we will put these blood-thirsty criminals in jail or kick them out of our country,” Trump said.

He once again promised to seek the death penalty for any unlawful migrant who has killed an American, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Pro-Palestinian protestors interrupt Harris rally

Harris was confronted by roughly 30 pro-Palestian protestors at her event in Ann Arbor. The Democratic nominee, hearing the chants, told the protestors, “Hey, guys, I hear you.”

The group was chanting, “Israel bombs, Kamala pays, how many kids have you killed today?”

After Harris acknowledged the group, the vice president said, “On the subject of Gaza, we all want this war to end as soon as possible and to get the hostages out and I will do everything in my power to make it so.”

The group was escorted out of the event shortly after their chants were drowned out by chants of “Kamala.”

Michigan, because of its sizable Arab American population and progressive cities like Ann Arbor, has become the epicenter of activism against Harris and Democrats because of U.S. weapons sales to Israel.

