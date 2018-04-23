WASHINGTON (WHDH) – French President Emmanuel Macron joined President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House to plant a tree Monday. Both Trump and Macron used shovels to push dirt on the base of the tree.

The tree was a gift from Macron, taken from the site of a battle in World War I where the US Marine Corps repelled the German Army.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are scheduled to be in the nation’s capital for three days.

The visit began Monday with some sightseeing, including a trip to George Washington’s historic home, Mount Vernon.

The main event of the visit is Trump’s first state dinner on Tuesday night. The event will include a traditional military ceremony where Macron will meet members of the armed forces.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)