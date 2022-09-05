BOSTON (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at a virtual rally for Republican candidate Geoff Diehl as candidates for the governor’s race and beyond made one final appeal to voters before Tuesday’s primaries.

Trump called in for the Diehl event Monday night, where he reaffirmed his endorsement of the former state representative.

“I’m calling to speak to you about the critical primary election taking place in your state tomorrow, Sept. 6,” Trump said at the tele-rally.

Diehl supporters had the option of taking in the event at home or at the West Roxbury Elks Lodge as the former President took aim at Diehl’s opponent in the Republican primary, Chris Doughty.

“Geoff is running against an establishment RINO person named Chris Doughty, a tool of the Governor of your state,” Trump said. “I’m not a fan of (Governor Baker), I thought he was terrible. I thought he represented you terribly in terms of Washington and getting what you needed from Washington.”

Due to technical difficulties, Diehl had to take the phone call from Trump in another room instead of in front of his supporters. The former legislator said he welcomed the endorsement.

“I think it’s pretty clear when you have the former president in a Republican primary giving you his blessing and letting people know that he trusts my vision to make Massachusetts a stronger state for the people of the Commonwealth – that was exciting, so I was really proud to have that,” Diehl said.

Doughty, on the other hand, told 7NEWS earlier in the day that he has been trying to appeal to a different demographic.

“I think we’ve become too extreme, we need to work towards the middle, we need to unite people,” Doughty said at the Marlborough Labor Day parade Monday, which Diehl also attended.

On the other side of the aisle, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is essentially running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

“I am somebody who is just completely opposite of where they are and it’s been a party, unfortunately, that seems to be about a lot of vitriol, about a lot of ugliness, about a lot of demonization, weaponization of information” Healey told reporters on Monday. “And it was really, a continuation of what Trump really kicked off.”

Ending his call on Monday, former President Trump mentioned seeing everyone “up here soon.” No information on a potential Massachusetts rally involving the 45th president have been announced.

Other statewide races of note on Tuesday include attorney general, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and treasurer.

7NEWS will have live coverage of the election throughout the day Tuesday.

