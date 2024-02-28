(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump asked a New York appeals court on Wednesday to delay his obligation to post $454 million until his appeal of the civil fraud verdict is over.

“The judgment order unprecedented and punitive disgorgement of nearly $460 million and overbroad permanent injunctive relief against Appellants in the absence of legal authority or factual support,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

Trump has less than 30 days to post the money to prevent the New York attorney general’s office from taking steps to execute the judgment, including potentially move to seize properties. It is not yet clear how he plans to cover the payment.

“The urgency of this application is evident in light of the punitive and exorbitant disgorgement awarded against Appellants, the impact of the injunctive relief upon lawful businesses, the uncertainty created by the vague and overbroad directives Supreme Court issued, and the Attorney General’s public threats that she will seize Appellants’ real property forth with to satisfy the Judgment,” Trump’s lawyers said in the new filing.

In addition to the money, Judge Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer of a New York business for three years and imposed a two-year ban against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, casting doubt over who would run the Trump Organization. The company currently does not have a chief financial officer or controller.

The judge also ordered that an independent monitor, who has been in place at the Trump Organization since 2022, continue in the position for an additional three years. He also said the real estate company needed to install an independent compliance director.

