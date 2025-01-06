New York (CNN) — Donald Trump is appealing Judge Juan Merchan’s two rulings that dismissed his attempts to toss his conviction in the hush money case, and the president-elect is seeking a stay of Friday’s scheduled sentencing.

Trump’s appeal comes on the same day that he will be certified as the winner of the 2024 presidential election – and four years since he tried to overturn his election loss and his supporters rioted at the US Capitol.

On Friday, Merchan rejected Trump’s attempt to throw out his conviction because he’s been elected president, scheduling Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case for Friday – though Merchan made clear he would not sentence Trump to any jail time.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the sentencing must be put on hold while his appeals play out. They have asked for a response from Merchan by 2 p.m. ET Monday.

“The Court should vacate the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, and suspend all further deadlines in the case until President Trump’s immunity appeals are fully and finally resolved, which should result in a dismissal of this case, which should have never been brought in the first place,” Trump’s filing states.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records over payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, in order to keep her from speaking out about an alleged affair before the 2016 election. (Trump has denied the affair.)

Trump was initially set to be sentenced in the case in July, but that was delayed until after the election in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. Last month, however, Merchan rejected Trump’s attempt to dismiss the case on the basis of presidential immunity.

