Trump asks Harvard University to return stimulus money

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - President Donald Trump said he plans on asking Harvard University to return money given to them from the federal government.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Trump said he will ask the University to give back more than $8 million given to them under the CARES ACT.

The school has one of the largest endowments in the country and the president said that school administrators never should have accepted the federal funding.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)