President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to respond to immigration protests in Los Angeles, according to the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson. The latest order brings the total number of Guard put on federal orders for the protests to more than 4,100.

The news comes hours after the Pentagon deployed about 700 Marines to the protests to work alongside local law enforcement.

The initial 2,100 National Guard members were expected to be on the ground in LA Monday evening, but it wasn’t yet clear if they had all arrived.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta called the National Guard deployment “unlawful” and said it “trampled” on the state’s sovereignty. Bonta sued the Trump administration Monday in response. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, told MSNBC that he also plans to file suit Monday against the Trump administration.

This appears to be the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Trump has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is “a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

Here is a look at the latest:

LA mayor says local immigrant rights groups have confirmed at least 5 ICE raids

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said they were still working to compile more information on the raids in the city.

She also criticized the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines, calling it a “deliberate attempt” by the Trump administration to “create disorder and chaos in our city.”

“I feel like we are part of an experiment that we did not ask to be a part of,” Bass said.

Pentagon confirms 2,000 more National Guard troops deploying to California to support ICE

Sean Parnell’s post on X confirmed earlier statements on X by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that the Guard number was being doubled.

The latest order brings the total number of Guard troops put on federal orders for the protests to more than 4,100.

Newsom had posted that the deployment order was reckless and not about public safety.

Parnell said the added troops will be there to support ICE and “enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties.”

The additional troops could take a day or two to arrive because the order was just given Monday evening.

Trump warns protesters against confronting police, but pardoned the Jan. 6 rioters

The president has posted a warning on social media to those who are demonstrating in Los Angeles against his immigration crackdown and confronting police and members of the National Guard: “IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!”

That’s a contrast to how the president responded to the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an assault that left about 140 police officers injured.

Trump pardoned hundreds of them in one of the first acts of his second term as president. Roughly 180 of the defendants were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement or obstructing officers during a civil disorder.

“Trump’s behavior makes clear that he only values the rule of law and the people who enforce it when it’s to his political advantage,” said Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist at Dartmouth College.

Trump authorizes deployment of additional 2,000 National Guard members, US officials say

That order would put the National Guard members on active duty.

One official said, however, that the order was just signed and it could take a day or two to get troops moving.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on X he had been informed of the decision. He called the move reckless and “disrespectful to our troops.”

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” Newsom said.

— Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp, Jason Dearen and Tim Sullivan.

California attorney general files lawsuit over deployment of National Guard

The lawsuit filed Monday afternoon by Attorney General Rob Bonta says Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth violated the law and exceeded their constitutional authorities when they federalized the National Guard without going through the governor of California.

It described the unrest in Los Angeles as “primarily peaceful protests with some acts of violence or civil disobedience” that “do not rise to the level of a rebellion.”

The lawsuit also alleges Trump violated the 10th Amendment, which is designed to protect state power from federal intrusion.

“This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in press release on the lawsuit. “Every governor, red or blue, should reject this outrageous overreach.”

Dozens arrested and hundreds of less-than-lethal rounds used in LA protests

Los Angeles police say they arrested 29 people Saturday night “for failure to disperse” and made 21 more arrests on Sunday on charges ranging from attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail and assault on a police officer to looting.

The police department also has confirmed in a news release that it used tear gas and more than 600 rubber bullets and other less-than-lethal munitions over the weekend. The department says five officers sustained minor injuries.

LAPD chief says Marines’ arrival could cause problems if it’s not coordinated with police

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell says the department has not been given any “formal notification” that the Marines will be coming to the city.

He said in a statement Monday afternoon that the police department is confident in its ability to handle large-scale demonstrations and that the Marines’ arrival without coordinating with the police department would present “a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city.”

“We are urging open and continuous lines of communication between all agencies to prevent confusion, avoid escalation, and ensure a coordinated, lawful, and orderly response during this critical time,” he added.

Hegseth got advice about Marine deployment from Joint Chiefs chairman

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted late Saturday that he was considering deploying the Marines to respond to the unrest after getting advice earlier in the day from Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, a U.S. official said.

Still, the tweet, which was posted to Hegseth’s personal X account and not to his official government account, took many inside the Pentagon by surprise. As late as Monday, the military’s highest offices were still considering the potential ramifications.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet public.

