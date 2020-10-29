Trump, Biden battle it out for dominance in swing state NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The battleground state of New Hampshire has played host to a number of big names coming out to support both candidates in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election. All hoping to turn the purple state in their favor.

Crossing state lines, US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is throwing her support to Joe Biden where it is needed more than in her blue state of Massachusetts.

“I still believe there’s always the opportunity to persuade and earn the trust, the confidence and the votes of the people up until the very end,” she said.

Pressley traveled from Capitol Hill to directly appeal to voters, getting emotional while asking for their vote.

“This is personal, it should feel that way for each and every one of us,” she said. “Because our very democracy, our livelihood and our lives are all on the ballot and we need to vote like it.”

Secretary Hillary Clinton narrowly won New Hampshire over President Donald Trump back in 2016 so this time around, the president is making it his mission to win back the state.

He was in Manchester for a rally on Sunday where son Eric Trump campaigned for him three days beforehand.

“It’s an important state. It’s a state that we love and I think it’s a state that I think we’ll absolutely win,” Eric told the crowd of supporters.

Despite the rain, many lined up to wait to hear from Trump’s other son Don Jr. Thursday.

“I think they’re very important,” Trump supporter Robin Rice said of the events. “You have to keep the momentum going.”

With just five days to go until the election, there are still some who are undecided while others say they have never been more ready to voice their choice.

“I do think New Hampshire is going to turn blue,” Biden supporter Tanna Clews said. “I know it’s a close election.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)