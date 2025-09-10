CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey following her comments that ICE agents were spotted outside a Church in Chestnut Hill.

Healey said ICE agents were seen outside a Spanish-language Mass at St. Ignatius Church.

“Governor Healey got on television this morning and talked about ICE doing operations at churches, which is a bold-faced lie,” said Homan.

The governor doubled down on her remarks Tuesday.

“Why are they parked outside of a church on Sunday where people are going to worship and pray?” Healey asked.

In June, ICE announced it had arrested nearly 1,500 people across Massachusetts who were in the country illegally, in an effort dubbed Operation Patriot.

Immigration officials say they are now ramping up those arrests, and calling it “Operation Patriot 2.0.”

“This is what ICE is doing across the country, they’re targeting the worst of the worst and they’re making this country safe again,” said Homan.

The border czar defended ICE operations as the agency faces criticism from both Governor Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Shame on Governor Healey and Mayor Wu, shame on both of them. They should be calling the White House thanking President Trump, thanking ICE for making their communities safer,” Homan said.

The archdiocese of Boston tells 7NEWS they were made aware of an ICE vehicle seen in the area of the church on Saturday.

