The president said on his social media site that he was the victim of “three very sinister events” at the United Nations on Tuesday.

First, the escalator came to a “screeching halt” with Trump and his entourage on it. Trump sait it was “absolutely sabotage” on Truth Social and added those responsible should be arrested.

Second, Trump said his teleprompter went “stone cold dark” during his address to the world body.

Third, Trump said, the sound was off as he spoke and only those who had interpreters speaking into earpieces could hear him.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage” said Trump, who’s seeking an investigation and added the Secret Service would be involved in it.

Of one of the incidents, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said without elaborating, a videographer from the U.S. delegation who ran ahead of Trump triggered the stop mechanism at the top of the escalator.

