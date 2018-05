WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement.

#BREAKING: President Trump writes a letter to Kim Jong Un, calling off the June 12th summit. Via CNN #NorthKorea #7News pic.twitter.com/1o3zkgfbwH — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 24, 2018

