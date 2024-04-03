(CNN) — Trump critic George Conway has made a $929,600 donation to the Biden Victory Fund, the legal maximum amount possible.

The longtime conservative attorney, who was once married to former Trump campaign manager and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, will also headline a fundraiser benefiting President Joe Biden’s campaign on April 24 in Washington, DC.

When asked why he made the donation, Conway told CNN, “This election is about nothing less than whether we’ll continue to live in a democracy under the rule of law. That’s priceless, so I consider my contribution to be a bargain.”

DC-based strategic consultant Melissa Moss, who organized the fundraiser with public affairs executive Susan Brophy, told CNN that when she asked Conway to headline the fundraiser, she did not ask for any money, but he said to her, “I want to make a statement, I’m all in.”

Conway’s involvement in the fundraiser was first reported by Axios.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)