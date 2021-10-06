BOSTON (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Massachusetts gubernatorial race.

Trump announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Republican candidate Geoff Diehl for governor.

“Geoff is strong on Crime, Election Integrity, our now under siege Southern Border, loves our Military, and has a big focus on taking care of our Vets,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Geoff Diehl will be an outstanding Governor for the state of Massachusetts, and it is my honor to give him my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The Mass. gubernatorial election is slated to take place in November 2022.

Gov. Charlie Baker has not announced if he is rerunning.

