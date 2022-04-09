(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the competitive US Senate race in Pennsylvania, according to a statement Saturday by Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington.

“This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country,” Trump said in the statement endorsing the celebrity heart surgeon.

“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart,” the endorsement read.

Trump touted Oz’s education and his medical career in the endorsement. Trump also said of Oz, “He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!).”

Pennsylvania’s race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is among the nation’s marquee contests in November’s midterm elections and could represent Democrats’ best chance of picking up a GOP-held seat.

Several GOP candidates are running in the May 17 primary, including former hedge fund manager David McCormick, who skipped an event last weekend in the state.

