Trump expresses support for ‘brave’ Iranians

President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian regime to allow human rights groups to monitor protests in the Islamic Republic in the aftermath of the regime acknowledging that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week.

Via Twitter, Trump expressed his support of the “brave, long-suffering people” of Iran on Saturday after hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest the government’s belated acknowledgement of errantly shooting down the plane, killing all 176 passengers aboard.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also took to Twitter to express his support for the Iranian people and lashed out against Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the “regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude.”

The protesters demanded officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and tried. Police broke up the demonstrations.

