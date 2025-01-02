New York (CNN) — An erroneous early Fox News report about the New Orleans terror attack is warping the political dialogue in the aftermath of the deadly rampage.

The false report from Fox, which was attributed to anonymous sources, confused the public – and evidently President-elect Donald Trump too. The misinformation is still circulating more than 24 hours later – serving as a cautionary tale about the news ecosystem as the new year begins.

During the 10 a.m. hour on Wednesday, Fox reported that the New Orleans suspect’s truck crossed the US border in Eagle Pass, Texas “two days ago.” Some of the right-wing network’s coverage explicitly said “the suspect” drove across the border, leaving viewers with the impression that a foreigner might be responsible for the deadly carnage.

In fact, the New Orleans attack suspect was a US citizen and Army veteran. But those facts weren’t publicly established at the time Fox aired the faulty information.

Eight minutes after the first Fox segment that mentioned the border, Trump issued a statement about “criminals coming in” from other countries. While Trump didn’t mention Fox directly, he is known to be an avid consumer of the cable network and has tapped several of its personalities for his incoming cabinet.

Some of Trump’s family members and political allies also immediately connected the attack to illegal immigration and cited Fox.

“Biden’s parting gift to America — migrant terrorists,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote, sharing the Fox claim on X. “Shut the border down!!!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exclaimed.

Fox tried to walk back its incorrect report about an hour and a half later. The network said the truck used in the attack was actually in Eagle Pass nearly two months ago, not two days ago. More importantly, the truck was being driven by someone else at that time – it was available on the car rental app Turo – so the detail about the border was completely irrelevant.

But the damage was done. References to Eagle Pass continued to spread across social media. Fox continued to stream a clip on its website of the incorrect information. “Some Republicans continued to beat the border drum well after Fox News retracted its initial report,” The Daily Beast’s Josh Fiallo reported.

Ironically, Trump’s original statement used the New Orleans attack to say that he was right and the “Fake News Media” was wrong about the threat posed by illegal immigration. If he had waited a couple hours to react, he would have learned that the suspect was a US citizen.

A Fox spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about the misreporting.

In a strange moment on the air Wednesday afternoon, a Fox reporter read Trump’s quote about “criminals coming in” from other countries, then clarified the New Orleans attacker didn’t enter from another country – without noting that it was Fox that seemingly misled Trump into issuing the statement in the first place.

Overnight, Trump continued to post messages on Truth Social assailing “open borders.” After a related segment on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, Trump wrote, “I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe. That time has come, only worse than ever imagined.”

Republican lawmakers on Fox have also continued to bring up the southern border during the network’s segments about the New Orleans attack, even though there is no known link.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)