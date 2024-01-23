The night before voters in New Hampshire head to the polls for the first in the nation primary, former President Donald Trump assembled a team of former rivals at a campaign rally in Laconia.

“We’re going to win New Hampshire and then were going to make America great again,” Trump said at the event.

The former President was joined by three candidates who also vied for the GOP nomination, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswany, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, in what was described as a “show of GOP strength and unity.”

“Like Reagan delivered in 1980, that’s what we’re going to deliver and Donald Trump is going to deliver this November,” Ramaswany said.

7NEWS spoke with Trump and asked if he thought the result of Tuesday’s primary would wrap up the nomination contest with himself as victor.

“I hope so, because we want to get Biden,” Trump said. “Worst president in history by far.”

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, endorsing Trump in the process, the primary is down to Trump and former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is hoping for a strong showing in New Hampshire after finishing third in last week’s Iowa caucuses, which were won by Trump. DeSantis placed second in that contest.

“Enough is enough, let’s end this thing now, it starts with you,” Donald Trump Jr. said at his father’s event Monday. “Thank you to all of those who were in the race who stepped aside when it was appropriate, who endorsed, who understand that we are all on one mission to save this country.”

The former president’s son accused “Democrat megadonors, the Koch network, and RINOs in D.C.” of boosting Haley’s campaign in order to keep the primary going and competitive.

Haley charged that some of those same political forces were working against her campaign, not for it.

“America does not do coronations,” she said. “Let’s show all of the media class and the political class that we’ve got a different plan in mind, and let’s show the country what we can do.”

New Hampshire is only the second state in the nation to hold their nominating contest, after Iowa. The two states’ combined population makes up fewer than 5 million of the nation’s estimated 334 million people.

