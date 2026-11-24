President Donald Trump granted Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers at a Tuesday ceremony at the White House.

Both turkeys were given a reprieve from ending up on a Thanksgiving dinner table, but only Freedom attended the event on the South Lawn. The public had been invited to vote online to decide which of the West Virginia native birds would get the in-person honor. Both will live out their days at Texas A&M University.

After wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving and recapping what he sees as his administration’s successes, Trump placed his hand on the white-feathered bird’s back and announced the pardon. “Congratulations,” Trump told the bird while ruffling its back. In their new life at Texas A&M, Trump said, the turkeys “will cheer on as the Aggies win games — game after game after game.”

Trump, who was joined by Melania Trump and many Cabinet officials, said next year’s turkey pardoning will be held in the new White House ballroom where construction work continued even as Trump gave his remarks.

Tuesday’s event was the 79th turkey pardoning, according to the White House, but the tradition did not become annual until George H.W. Bush’s administration in 1989. Typically a light-hearted moment before the quintessential American holiday, the turkey pardoning can offer a brief departure from politics and policy.

During his remarks, Trump returned to talking points from his recent midterm campaign tour, highlighting an economy that he said has never been better and a country that has never been safer, along with his construction projects at the White House. He still appeared shocked by the midterm results that handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

“We won West Virginia by 45 points, at least I did when I was on the ballot,” Trump said. “I don’t know what happened. I won it by a lot. I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody, please explain it to me.”

He went on to wish all Americans a happy holiday, asking them to “spend this week in joyous company of family and friends.”

An early story of presidential turkey pardoning dates to Abraham Lincoln’s administration, according to the White House Historical Association, when he granted a reprieve to a bird that was to be served for Christmas dinner after his son Tad intervened on the gobbler’s behalf.

Nearly a century later, a photographer captured a smiling Dwight Eisenhower feeding a cranberry to a speckled turkey in 1954. In 1963, John F. Kennedy, just days before he was fatally shot in Texas, pardoned a turkey that wore around its neck a sign that said, “Good Eating, Mr. President.”

In 2024, Joe Biden relished wordplay while pardoning Peach and Blossom, who came from a farm in Minnesota. Peach, Biden said, “lives by the motto, ‘Keep calm and gobble on.’” Blossom has a different motto: “No fowl play. Just Minnesota nice.”

But politics isn’t always absent.

In 2025, the first year of Trump’s second term, he spared the turkeys but spent part of the ceremony attacking his political opponents. He said then that the birds should be named Chuck and Nancy — after Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

“I would never pardon those people,” Trump said at the time.

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