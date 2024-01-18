PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Less than a week away from the New Hampshire primary, Republican presidential candidates were back on the campaign trail in the Granite State Wednesday, rallying support as voters get ready to cast their ballots.

Among events, Donald Trump was in Portsmouth for a rally where he predicted a big win in New Hampshire while complaining about primary rules that allow people who aren’t longtime Republicans to vote in the Republican primary.

“Biden people are coming in,” Trump said. “They have Biden stuff and they’re coming in to register to vote in your primary.”

“It is crazy,” he continued. “You got to get that changed.”

Trump also slammed opponents Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, calling DeSantis disloyal after he said he got DeSantis elected to the governor’s office in Florida.

Attacking Haley, Trump said Democrats and independents are trying to get her a primary win, saying they’re doing so because they think she would be easier to beat in the general election.

Haley was at a VFW Hall in Rochester Wednesday night.

Introduced by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed her, Haley said she is closing in on Trump.

Haley accused Trump of lying about her positions on social security and other issues, denying what she said were claims from Trump that she wants to eliminate social security.

“He honestly thinks, if he says something, it just becomes true,” Haley said.

Haley continued, saying “You’re going to hear a lot of other things.”

“But this is what I’m going to tell you —“ she said, “While he’s lying about me, I’m going to tell you the truth about him.”

While Trump and Haley made their way to Portsmouth and Rochester, respectively, DeSantis appeared at a winery in Derry, where he said he’s fighting for New Hampshire to the end.

In his comments, DeSantis reiterated calls for Trump and Haley to debate him after previously scheduled presidential debates this week were canceled.

He also denied what he said were leaked reports that he’s pulling resources out of the state to concentrate on South Carolina.

“The plan was to stay overnight in Iowa, catch your breath, and then come to New Hampshire,” he said. “But I said ‘Look, I got to go.’”

“I was like, ‘If we have the morning open, can we go to South Carolina?” DeSantis continued. “So, we did South Carolina. And that was reported as ‘He’s skipping New Hampshire’ when no, we had always planned on being here that afternoon and evening.”

While DeSantis and Trump have no events planned in New Hampshire on Thursday, Nikki Haley does.

Each of the candidates then have events scheduled on Friday and through the weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)