Trump imagines easier 2020 win by popular vote

DALLAS (AP) — President Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3 million votes, claims it would be easier for him win the next presidential election if the U.S. did away with the Electoral College.

Trump says the beautiful thing about the Electoral College is “you go everywhere.”

He says winning the popular vote would be much easier: “I’d go to four states and relax.”

Trump is recounting his election victory at a campaign rally in Dallas.

Trump carried the GOP stronghold by 9 points in 2016. But Democrats have pointed to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s close reelection in 2018 as evidence that the state could soon be in play.

