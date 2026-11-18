SHENZHEN, China (AP) — When President Donald Trump meets on Thursday with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, it could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op.

Trump, who will test his reputation as an expert dealmaker in the trilateral meeting, has promoted his time with Xi and Putin — two of America’s leading rivals — as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.

Trump plans to have a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi — his third substantial meeting with him this year — right before the trilateral. He also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his schedule, marking the first time that the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

Along for the trip — but so far keeping a low profile — is Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine for launching its drones and intercepting hits from Russia.

One meeting is unlikely to produce a breakthrough in nuclear talks

The trilateral is scheduled to occur after a session with leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Thursday morning and is expected to be the capstone to Trump’s Asia trip that started Tuesday in the Philippines.

Trump has said he wants to talk to the leaders about their nuclear stockpiles. The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is many times smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said that Trump’s showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin, and Trump at APEC,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

Trump boasts about his relationships. But the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin, Trump and Xi would likely touch on the war in Ukraine, though the agenda was not fully set. Trump has said he wants to discuss that war — as well as the conflict in Iran.

His ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations. Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine — or countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

The U.S. president has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize even as he took military action against Venezuela and Iran. He also threatened earlier this year to take Greenland by force from Denmark, a gambit that led to an agreement for the construction of U.S. military bases.

Trump has long believed that his ability to create personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi appealed to his ego on Wednesday by greeting Air Force One on the airport tarmac, as the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But Trump does not appear to always have the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin share. For all the compliments the U.S. president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been mutually effusive.

On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him “my old friend.” The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his “dear friend.” China has helped to economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions.

“China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms while taking a long-term view,” Xi said to Putin. “They have brought greater stability and certainty to a world marked by intertwined changes and turbulence.”

The pair discussed the war in Ukraine during their talks and Trump’s envoys who are trying to bring the conflict to an end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

By contrast, when Xi came to the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying that they had built a “personal rapport and stayed in touch.” Trump and Xi plan to meet a total of four times this year, with their final time together coming in December at the G20 summit being held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

Conflicts on AI and trade also hang over the meetings

While Trump views his relationship with China as a positive, it has not necessarily resulted in meaningful changes between the world’s two largest economies. China continues to run large trade surpluses with the rest of the world, while the U.S. has almost equally large trade deficits.

And the race between the U.S. and China to master artificial intelligence has grown tense over the past two weeks. Trump ally Jensen Huang resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company helped to give China access to the company’s advanced computer chips used to develop AI models. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a Chinese government agent.

Trump held off on imposing tougher restrictions on China’s ability to access the chips, suggesting that he did not want to insult China and aggravate relations.

Before APEC, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The U.S. officials said afterward that China had not fully honored its commitments made last year in a Trump-Xi meeting to buy more U.S. agricultural products and loosen restrictions on the sale of rare earth minerals needed for electronics.

The trade truce between the U.S. and China reached last year after dueling tariff hikes is set to expire by January 10 next year.

Trump officials have dangled the possibility of opening up highly sanctioned trade with Russia as an incentive for ending hostilities in Ukraine, and Trump has frequently demonstrated that he sees trade as a foreign policy tool.

Meanwhile, both China and Russia have used trade to support Iran, even during the U.S. war on that country which has pushed up energy prices and reduced global economic growth.

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