Trump names new national security adviser

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Trump has named his new national security advisor after firing John Bolton.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump announced that he has tapped Robert C. O’Brien, who previously worked as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, to serve as national security advisor.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert,” Trump wrote. “He will do a great job!”

I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

