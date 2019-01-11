Trump not ready to declare emergency over wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it would be easy for him just to declare a national emergency and find federal money to build a barrier along the southern border, but he’s not going to be so quick to do that because he thinks lawmakers can do it.

Trump spoke during a discussion Friday at the White House with state, local and community leaders about border security and safe communities.

The president says the “easy solution is for me to call a national emergency … but I’m not going to do it so fast.”

Trump says, “This is something that Congress can do.”

Attendees included state attorneys general, local elected leaders, faith leaders and federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

