Trump offers Elizabeth Warren $1M to charity of her choice for DNA test

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In a freewheeling speech in Montana, President Trump cycled through many of his favorite themes but repeatedly returned to vigorous campaign-year attacks on Democrats.

He again referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as “Pocahontas” to ridicule her claims of Native American ancestry. Warren is among the Democrats considered a potential 2020 candidate.

Trump said Thursday that he would give her a DNA test in the middle of a debate and say: “I’ll give you a million dollars for your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)