BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered stark warnings about avoiding possible clashes between his nation and the U.S. on Thursday, and even cautioned visiting President Donald Trump that Washington’s handling of its relations with Taiwan could lead to “conflicts.”

His tone was a sharp contrast to Trump, who opened the highly anticipated summit with Xi by praising his Chinese counterpart and declaring that “it’s an honor to be your friend.”

It underscored just how far apart the leaders remain on thorny issues including the war in Iran, trade disputes and Taiwan — and suggested that Trump’s three-day visit to China is likely to be longer on pageantry and symbolism than major bilateral breakthroughs.

The pair met for about two hours behind closed doors at the Great Hall of the People and discussed trade and other issues. According to a readout posted on X by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Xi told Trump that “the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations.”

“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” she wrote.

That came after a brief public exchange before the meeting began in which Trump offered platitudes, telling Xi: “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.”

“It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend,” Trump said before promising that “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”

Xi was darker in his opening remarks, expressing hope that the U.S. and China could avoid conflict and asking “whether the two countries can transcend the ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new model for relations between major powers.”

He used a term popular in foreign policy studies, referring to the idea that when a rising power threatens to displace an established power, the result is often war.

“Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both,” Xi said. “The two countries should be partners rather than rivals.”

Xi has mentioned “Thucydides Trap” before with regards to U.S.-China relations, dating back to as early as 2014.

Sharp comments follow elaborate welcome ceremony

Trump was welcomed before the meeting with an elaborate ceremony featuring booming cannons and a band playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and China’s national anthem.

Hundreds of school children performed a welcome routine, jumping as the girls waved flowers and the boys hoisted American and Chinese flags while Trump and Xi walked past them.

After the meeting, the leaders visited the Temple of Heaven, a religious complex dating to the 15th century. Trump was later set to attend a state banquet with Xi.

Taiwan issues remain contentious

Xi’s warning about Taiwan reflects China’s displeasure with a U.S. plan to sell weapons to the island. The Trump administration has approved an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, but has yet to begin fulfilling it. Trump has also demonstrated greater ambivalence toward Taiwan, an approach that’s raising questions about whether he might dial back support for the island democracy.

Trump didn’t immediately offer comments on what was said during the closed portion of the meeting. But Xi said that, together with Trump, the two agreed to establish a new orientation for U.S.-China relations, one that is “constructive, strategic and stable” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Taiwan, meanwhile, said it was grateful for Washington’s “long-term support.”

“The government views all actions that contribute to regional stability and the management of potential risks from authoritarian expansion positively,” Michelle Lee, a spokesperson for Taiwan’s premier, told reporters. She added that the U.S. “has also repeatedly reiterated its firm and clear position of support for Taiwan.”

US hopes to secure trade wins

The White House has insisted that Trump wouldn’t be making the trip without an eye toward securing results before he leaves, suggesting there could be announcements coming on trade. That could include a Chinese commitment to buy U.S. soybeans, beef and aircraft. Trump administration officials also want to work toward establishing a Board of Trade with China to address commercial differences between the countries.

But neither side has yet offered concrete details on what might come out of Trump’s trip at a time when Beijing’s close economic ties to Iran could complicate matters.

In the meeting, the leaders discussed trade, with Xi saying that China’s door of opportunity will open wider and wider. Xi also met with a collection of U.S. business leaders who accompanied Trump to China.

The U.S. and China reached a trade truce last year that calmed each side’s threats to impose steep tariffs on the other. The White House says there have been ongoing discussions and mutual interest in extending the agreement.

George Chen, a partner at The Asia Group consultancy, said Xi has made his “‘red line’ crystal clear” on Taiwan. But Chen said Xi also signaled a welcoming tone on the economic front and a desire to ensure the U.S. business community that China is a place where profits can flow.

Economic questions sparked by Iran war still loom

Trump’s trip comes as Iran continues to dominate his domestic agenda and stoke fears about the prospect of a weakening U.S. economy as the election season ahead of November’s midterms — when Republicans will be looking to maintain control of Congress — begins heating up.

The U.S. and Israel’s war in Iran has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stranding oil and natural gas tankers and causing energy prices to spike, threatening global economic growth.

China is the largest purchaser of Iranian oil, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump will make the case for Beijing to exert its influence on Iran, noting that administration officials would underscore that “economies are melting down because of this crisis” which means consumers are “buying less Chinese product.”

That contradicted Trump, who has downplayed suggestions that he would ask Xi to pressure Iran to open the strait and even told reporters that concerns about the U.S. economy wouldn’t influence his approach to Iran.

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