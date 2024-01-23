CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Polls opened in the 2024 New Hampshire Primary Tuesday morning, with Republican voters chosing between former President Donald Trump and Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Both candidates were with supporters in the Granite State Monday making their final pitches to voters – and jabs at one another.

Haley is hoping a strong showing can slow the momentum of former President Donald Trump’s apparent cakewalk to the GOP nomination.

Contrasting herself with the former president, the former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor reminded voters of the drama and discord that has followed Trump’s entire political career.

“I was proud to serve America in his administration,” Haley said. “But rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.”

The tone of the Trump campaign suggested their confidence, matched by many, that the race is all but over.

7News spoke with Trump and asked if he thought the result of Tuesday’s primary would wrap up the nomination contest with himself as victor.

“I hope so, because we want to get Biden,” Trump said. “Worst president in history by far.”

CNN recently reported 22% of eligible voters in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary have not voted before. Speaking with 7NEWS on Monday, many first-time voters said they know who they are voting for, adding that they are excited to cast their ballots.

“DeSantis dropped out and I like Haley,” said voter David Singer in Manchester. “But I don’t think she’s got what it takes to win in the general election. So, I’m going to go with Donald Trump.”

In the first votes of the primary, cast at midnight in Dixville Notch, Haley emerged victorious, receiving all six of the small town’s votes.

“A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley said in a statement reacting to the vote minutes after it was recorded. “Thank you Dixville Notch!”

Officials in New Hampshire are investigating after an apparent “artificially generated” robocall using a voice that sounds like President Joe Biden urged voters not to vote in the state’s upcoming presidential primary election, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced.

The AG’s office in a statement on Monday said the call went out to voters on Sunday, saying “your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

