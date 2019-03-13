Trump orders immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 jets after Ethiopia crash

WASHINGTON (WHDH) – President Trump announced Wednesday that he will issue an order to ground Boeing’s 737 Max 8 and 9 jets following a deadly crash in Ethiopia.

The plane suffered its first fatal accident in October, when a 737 Max 8 operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing 189 people. Boeing bounced back, however, with little apparent effect on new orders.

However, the second deadly crash for a Max 8 on Sunday in Ethiopia, which killed all 157 people on board, could prove far more damaging if investigators find fault in Boeing’s design or airlines and their passengers lose confidence in the jet.

Already airlines in Canada, Ethiopia, China, Indonesia and the United Kingdom have temporarily grounded their Max 8s, in addition to Caribbean carrier Cayman Airways, Comair in South Africa and Royal Air Maroc in Morocco.

