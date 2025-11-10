(CNN) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a long list of his political allies for their support or involvement in alleged plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, Ed Martin.

The individuals listed in a proclamation, which Martin posted on X late Sunday, include high-profile figures like Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and the president’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, among dozens of others.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” read the document, which gives the date of November 7 in its text and the president appears to have signed.

It includes a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” for those named, including some of the president’s co-defendants who were charged in Georgia for trying to subvert Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges, not state or local charges. The pardon also explicitly states that it does not apply to President Trump.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Martin’s office for comment.

Also last week, the president granted clemency to a retired New York City police officer who was convicted in 2023 for stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government.

Trump also pardoned former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry for a 1995 tax evasion charge.

