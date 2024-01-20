MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump picked up the endorsement of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Friday as Granite State voters prepare to the head to the polls next week.

The endorsement was a blow to contender former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who will speak to voters in Manchester on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

“That’s why I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next president of the United States,” Scott said to a laugh from the audience.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was also on hand for the endorsement, and told 7NEWS, “We are here to rally with my friends Tim Scott, I know J.D. Vance is in parts of the state, we are here to support President Trump.”

Haley, who trails Trump by 14 points in the latest polls, didn’t comment on the endorsement.

“The only way we’re going to win the majority of Americans is if we move forward with a new generational conservative leader and we leave the negativity and the baggage behind,” she said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Haley, brushed off Scott’s endorsement.

“If anybody cared about Tim Scott, he’d still be running for president,” Sununu said. “Nobody cares.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is in third in the polls, was also on the trail with three events Friday. He will spend Saturday in South Carolina. He will likely return to New Hampshire on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)