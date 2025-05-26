ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day.

Trump on Monday also placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a somber tradition for U.S. presidents. The president paused after placing the wreath, then stepped back and saluted during the playing of “Taps.” Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined him.

But Trump began the day with a decidedly different tone. In an all-caps social media message, Trump ranted at former President Joe Biden, calling him the “SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS” and accusing him of allowing “AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE”

Trump also went after federal judges who have blocked efforts to enact his mass deportation agenda, calling them “USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY.”

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

That was after he posted a separate message proclaiming “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!” Saying “Happy Memorial Day” is considered verboten because the day is considered a solemn day to honor soldiers killed in service.

