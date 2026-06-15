World leaders are gathering in a French spa town Monday for a summit of the Group of Seven club of powerful democracies with a new impetus following President Donald Trump ‘s announcement of an agreement that he says will bring an end to the U.S. war against Iran.

Trump arrived in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Monday afternoon for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices.

Trump has had sharp disagreement with host French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over failing to consult them before the decision to go to war. Trump has threatened reprisals, including drawing down U.S. troops in all four countries, all members of the NATO military alliance, for their lack of support.

The G7 includes France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s the latest:

Trump unsure if he’ll attend Iran deal signing

Trump says he isn’t sure whether he’ll attend the signing of the agreement to end the war in Iran on Friday.

“Well, it depends,” Trump says, during a joint appearance with French President Emmanuel Macron. “I may be involved. I may not.”

“JD was coming in for that,” Trump said, referring to Vice President JD Vance.

Trump is hailing the Iran deal as promising, but not a guarantee.

“Hopefully we get along,” he says. “If we don’t, we go back to where we started.”

Trump says ‘great things are going to happen’ as he discusses Iran deal

Speaking in a hoarse voice at the G7 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump discussed an agreement he says was reached between the U.S. and Iran.

“I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” Trump said.

Trump added that he “felt badly that we had to go back on the attack for two nights” and said “hopefully it’s going to be a good relationship, and we get along.”

Trump arrived for the summit after celebrating his 80th birthday at a UFC event hosted at the White House on Sunday.

Anti-G7 march organizers lash out at police “provocation and violence”

Activists behind Sunday’s “No G7” protest demanded an apology from Geneva security and judicial officials after police operations that included the use of tear gas and water cannons to disperse stone-throwing youths.

They said police surrounded about 300 people overnight Sunday to Monday, including minors, tourists and passers-by.

“The No G7 demonstration of June 14 surpassed all our expectations,” they said in a statement Monday, adding “30,000 took part despite the climate of anxiety created by the Geneva State Council (and sometimes by the media).”

Police put the turnout at 20,000, including some 600 “black bloc” militants.

Police give details on their response to anti-G7 protests

Geneva police hauled more than two dozen people to police stations and arrested three in connection with violence that marked anti-G7 protests in the city Sunday.

Monica Bonfanti, the Geneva police chief, said in a statement Monday that officers checked the identities of nearly 550 people as part of police operations that included firing tear gas and water cannons against stone-throwing youths at the “No G7” march.

Two demonstrators who fired pyrotechnic devices and another who damaged a police vehicle were arrested and later released, she said.

Bonfanti said the operational tactics of so-called “black bloc” militants complicated the identity checks. She said some had mixed in with peaceful protesters and changed their clothes during the demonstration.

US military says Iran blockade is still in effect

The blockade of shipping to Iranian ports will remain in place “pending execution” of the ceasefire deal scheduled for Friday, the U.S. military said in an advisory to merchant ships.

“Do not attempt to cross until explicit direction is given,” Monday’s notice said.

The advisory went on to tell ship captains to consider “the health and safety of their crews” and to not try to sail to or from Iranian ports “until direction is given.”

It warned ships that they should follow directions from those enforcing the blockade and “failure to immediately comply may result in rapid escalation to disabling or destructive fire.”

Ambassador Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in-law, greeted president upon arrival at G7

Kushner is Trump’s chief envoy to France, a plum diplomatic assignment, and was there to welcome Trump after Marine One landed in Evian-les-Bains.

His son, Jared Kushner, serves as an envoy in the negotiations with Iran and is also assisting ongoing efforts by the administration to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Charles Kushner, a real estate developer, was pardoned by Trump at the end of his first term after pleading guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.

Vance says deal has been ‘digitally’ signed

The U.S. vice president disclosed that an interim deal to end the conflict in Iran was electronically signed Sunday ahead of a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland.

The signing ceremony is slated for Friday in Geneva, where Trump landed on his way to attend the Group of 7 summit in France.

“We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there’s been no money released, and that won’t change,” Vance said on “Good Morning America.” “Again, this is a performance-based thing.”

Critics of the agreement, as well as reports in Iranian media, have said assets would be released once the deal was signed. But Vance said that’s “not true.”

“We’ll be releasing the text this week, and what everybody will see is that Iran doesn’t get a dime of money unless they perform their obligations,” he added.

Trump to helicopter to the G7 site

The U.S. president is now headed to Evian-Les-Bains, France, where he’ll meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump and Macron will then join the other G7 leaders for a working dinner.

Among those who greeted Trump at the airport in Geneva were Ambassador Callista Gingrich, the U.S. envoy to Switzerland, and her husband, former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)